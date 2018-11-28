Carpenter will undergo shoulder surgery and has been placed on injured reserve, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Carpenter will thus miss the remainder of the 2018 season for the Jets after starting the first 10 games of the season and all 16 in each of the previous three years. The veteran will likely hit free agency this offseason, and while the shoulder injury could impact his value, Carpenter's overall reliability in the past four seasons should find him plenty of suitors on the open market.