Jets' James Carpenter: Lands on IR, surgery on tap
Carpenter will undergo shoulder surgery and has been placed on injured reserve, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Carpenter will thus miss the remainder of the 2018 season for the Jets after starting the first 10 games of the season and all 16 in each of the previous three years. The veteran will likely hit free agency this offseason, and while the shoulder injury could impact his value, Carpenter's overall reliability in the past four seasons should find him plenty of suitors on the open market.
More News
-
Jets' James Carpenter: Inactive Sunday•
-
Report: Jets to give G James Carpenter $19M over four years•
-
Report: Jets agree to terms with G James Carpenter•
-
Seahawks G James Carpenter suffered concussion in SB•
-
Marshawn Lynch among Seahawks probables active Thursday•
-
Seahawks list Week 13 injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...