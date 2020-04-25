Jets' James Morgan: New York adds in fourth round
The Jets selected Morgan in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 125th overall.
It's unlikely that this pick has anything to do with Sam Darnold, who's likely both far superior to Morgan in the meantime yet also possesses more developmental upside -- Morgan turned 23 in February, while Darnold doesn't turn 23 until June. Morgan is more likely a speculative developmental prospect, one the Jets perhaps hope to flip in a trade after a couple years of backup service behind Darnold. Most recently a starter for Florida International, Morgan (6-foot-4, 229) is a big, strong-armed quarterback who began his career at Bowling Green. The finer points of quarterback play elude Morgan at times, but he has some arm talent to work with.
