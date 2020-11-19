Coach Adam Gase revealed that Morgan may not make an appearance on the active roster over the remainder of the season, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. "I think we're a ways off from that," Gase said.

The offensive-minded coach cited a lack of preseason experience as a key reason for why Morgan is struggling to find playing time. It seems that with Sam Darnold (shoulder) ruled out for New York's Week 11 matchup against the Chargers, Gase and the Jets would prefer to add a quarterback from the practice squad rather than turning to Morgan as a backup to Joe Flacco. The rookie fourth-round draft choice from Florida International has not yet made an appearance for the Jets in 2020.