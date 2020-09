Morgan (coach's decision) is inactive for New York's Week 2 matchup against the 49ers, per the Jets' official Twitter account.

The fourth-round draft choice currently resides on the Jets' depth chart as the No. 3 option at quarterback, though he likely will be buried in the No. 4 position once Joe Flacco (neck) is able to return to action. Morgan remains a developmental backup for Gang Green after throwing for 40 touchdowns and over 5,300 yards for Florida International the past two years.