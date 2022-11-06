Robinson (knee) is active Week 9 against the Bills.
Robinson was a late addition to this week's injury report and at one point considered a true game-time call, but reports from Sunday morning indicated the team had optimism its newly-acquired running back would make it on the gameday roster. That will be confirmed with the official inactives report, which clears Robinson to contribute as much as his health will allow. He'll still be serving behind presumed starter Michael Carter, and it's also worth noting the Bills are one of the toughest defenses against opposing running backs this season. Buffalo has only allowed one touchdown to opposing backs all year and is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to RBs in standard scoring formats.