Robinson (knee) was added to Saturday's injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bills, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Robinson saw just five carries in his Jets debut last week, but that could easily be contributed to a surprisingly pass-heavy game script. A combination of Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight would likely take over the between-the-tackle carries with Michael Carter operating the larger share of the backfield committee if the former Jaguars running back were to be sidelined. Expect more information on Robinson's status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.