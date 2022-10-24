The Jets are slated to trade a sixth-round draft pick that can become a fifth-rounder to the Jaguars in exchange for Robinson (knee), Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

With that, Robinson is in line to work in tandem with Michael Carter in the Jets' backfield, in the wake of Breece Hall's season-ending knee injury. Meanwhile, the deal cements Travis Etienne as Jacksonville's clear-cut top back in the coming weeks.