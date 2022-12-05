Robinson rushed four times for 10 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 27-22 loss to Minnesota.
Michael Carter's (ankle) absence paved the way for Robinson to suit up after he was a healthy scratch for the Jets' previous game, but the former Jacksonville running back still saw minimal usage. Zonovan Knight rushed 15 times for 90 yards in the lead role, demonstrating the type of tough running the Jets have been hoping for but have yet to see out of Robinson. Even if Carter remains out in Week 14 against the Bills, Robinson's usage will likely remain minimal.
