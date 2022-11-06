Robinson (knee) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bills, but the Jets are optimistic about his chances of suiting up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson is officially listed as questionable after having been added to New York's injury report late with a knee issue. After handling just five carries in his Jets debut last week, Robinson's status for Week 9 may not be disclosed until the team's injury report is released prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff. Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight would stand to handle increased opportunities behind Michael Carter if Robinson isn't able to go.