Robinson is listed as inactive Week 12 against the Bears.
Robinson was brought in as a mid-season acquisition following Breece Hall's season-ending knee injury, but he has yet to make much of an impact on the Jets offense. He'll now end up a healthy scratch, with Michael Carter set to lead the backfield and Ty Johnson set to serve as the primary backup. Rookie running back Zonovan Knight is also active for the contest.
More News
-
Jets' James Robinson: Limited impact since trade to NY•
-
Jets' James Robinson: Scores go-ahead TD against Bills•
-
Jets' James Robinson: Active against Buffalo•
-
Jets' James Robinson: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Jets' James Robinson: Game-time decision, team optimistic•
-
Jets' James Robinson: Added to injury report•