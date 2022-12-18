Robinson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Robinson remains the odd man out in the Jets' backfield Sunday, with Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter set to lead the Jets' Week 15 backfield, while Ty Johnson is on hand in reserve.
