Robinson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson is the odd man out Sunday, with Michael Carter back in the mix after a one-game absence. Also in line to see work in the Jets' Week 14 backfield will be Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson.
