Jets' James Robinson: Inactive Thursday night
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 22, 2022
at
7:05 pm ET
•
1 min read
Robinson is inactive for Thursday's game against the Jets.
Robinson continues to be the odd man out in the Jets' backfield Thursday, with Zonovan Knight and Michael Carter on track to lead the Jets' Week 16 backfield, while Ty Johnson is available in a reserve capacity.
