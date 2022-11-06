Robinson (knee) is in line to play Sunday against the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Prior to his trade from the Jaguars to the Jets on Oct. 24, Robinson was dealing with a sore knee, according to his old coach Doug Pederson. But Robinson avoided Week 8 practice reports with his new team and suited up last Sunday versus the Patriots, turning a 21 percent snap share into five carries for 17 yards. He did the same during Week 9 prep until the Jets added him to the report Saturday as questionable due to a knee injury. Assuming he's active Sunday, as expected, Robinson seems destined to play second fiddle to Michael Carter out of the backfield, with Ty Johnson also on hand for lingering RB reps.