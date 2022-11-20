Robinson rushed seven times for 10 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 10-3 loss to New England.

New York badly missed the big play ability of Breece Hall, who's out for the season due to a torn ACL. Robinson's power inside and Michael Carter's speed can trouble weaker defenses, such as the Chicago unit the Jets will face in Week 12, but Hall brought both elements prior to getting hurt. Since being brought in via trade from Jacksonville, Robinson has rushed for 75 yards on 25 attempts for the Jets, averaging exactly three yards per carry. Carter has 121 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts (4.5 YPC) over the same span after totaling 19 yards on eight carries in this one.