Robinson finished the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. He added 11 catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets.

Robinson got off to a strong start in Jacksonville with four scrimmage touchdowns through three games, but he struggled the rest of the season while battling a sore knee and was consistently inactive due to coach's decisions down the stretch with the Jets. The 24-year-old running back will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but New York may not have much interest in retaining Robinson's services given his poor play after being acquired in a midseason trade. Robinson had 22 scrimmage touchdowns in his first 31 NFL games prior to the drastic downturn, so some team will likely take a chance on him in 2023, even if the Jets don't.