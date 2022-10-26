Robinson (knee) is not listed on the Jets' Week 8 injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
In his final game with the Jaguars this past weekend, Robinson logged only 12 snaps, with the team indicating that the running back was dealing with some "knee soreness." However Robinson indicated Wednesday that he's healthy at this stage, while acknowledging that "there's going to be soreness." In any case, whether the 24-year-old plays Sunday against the Patriots has yet to be cemented, but once Robinson is up to speed with his new team's playbook, he's in line to work in a backfield time share with Michael Carter.