Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Robinson is expected to be part of a three-man backfield committee Sunday against the Vikings that also includes Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Jets made Robinson a surprise healthy inactive ahead of last week's game against the Bears, with Michael Carter, Knight and Johnson serving as the team's backfield options in the 31-10 win. Carter suffered a low-ankle sprain in the second half of that contest and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, and with the Jets already proceeding as though Carter will be out, Robinson will re-enter the mix as at least a No. 3 option. Because Knight (17 touches for 103 yards) and Johnson (six for 78) were efficient with their opportunities last week, it's reasonable to expect both to be ahead of Robinson in the pecking order for snaps in Week 13, even though Robinson has more experience as a lead back in the NFL.