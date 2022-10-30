Robinson will officially make his Jets debut Week 8 against the Patriots.

While it's unclear exactly what type of role Robinson will have in his first game since getting traded from the Jaguars, it sounds like he'll at least be involved in the offense in some capacity. Michael Carter is in line to serve as the likely top back following the season-ending knee injury to Breece Hall, but Robinson will look to cement a role behind him and potentially earn a larger one moving forward. Ty Johnson is another possible candidate to see a few more offensive snaps while Robinson gets acclimated, and the likely committee will be going against a New England run defense that ranks in the top-10 in terms of fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs in both standard and PPR formats.