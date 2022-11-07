Robinson (knee) rushed 13 times for 48 yards while catching both of his targets for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bills.

Robinson didn't find much running room in the first half, but holes started opening up after halftime. He scored on a screen pass from seven yards out to give the Jets a 17-14 lead, and Robinson ripped off consecutive runs of nine, seven and 16 yards to begin a 13-play, 86-yard drive that chewed up 6:10 of the clock and all three of Buffalo's timeouts before culminating in a go-ahead, 28-yard field goal. Michael Carter was more effective on the ground with 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. Robinson's power and Carter's speed are both necessary elements in New York's run-first offense, so both running backs should remain heavily involved after the Week 10 bye.