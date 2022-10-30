Robinson will be active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though head coach Robert Saleh played coy when asked about Robinson's availability for Week 8 following his acquisition from the Jaguars on Monday, the running back looks like he'll have at least a small role in the Jets' game plan Sunday. Michael Carter is expected to replace the injured Breece Hall (knee) as the Jets' new lead back, but Robinson should get at least a handful of touches behind Carter and potentially push for a larger role as he becomes more acclimated to his new team. Robinson is unlikely to get enough volume Week 8 to make him a strong play in the majority of fantasy leagues.