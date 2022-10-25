Robinson (knee) has been traded to the Jets for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2023, which becomes a fifth-rounder if he reaches 600 rushing yards this season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The details of the trade have been confirmed, and Robinson's heading to New York, where he'll likely take over as the top option in a backfield that includes Michael Carter and Ty Johnson following Breece Hall's season-ending knee injury. Robinson had begun to lose touches to Travis Etienne in Jacksonville but should see an uptick in usage for the 5-2 Jets, who rely primarily on their defense and running game. He already has 340 rushing yards, so Jacksonville will get a fifth-round pick in this trade if Robinson rushes for 260 more.