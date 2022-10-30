Robinson rushed five times for 17 yards and didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Robinson didn't make much of an impact in his first game with the Jets, as New York went to a more pass-heavy game plan after losing running back Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL tear. As Robinson familiarizes himself with the offense, the trade acquisition from Jacksonville is likely to take on a larger role with his new team, but another negative game script could lead to limited rushing attempts in Week 9 against the Bills.