Jets' Jamey Mosley: Suffers knee injury
Mosley left Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons due to a knee injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
It's unclear how serious the injury Mosley suffered is at this time. The linebacker signed with the Jets back in May and is competing for a depth spot on the final roster.
