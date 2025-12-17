Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Another nice day in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood recorded eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 48-20 loss at Jacksonville.
Sherwood continues to make the most of his big role in the Jets' defense, and he has now logged eight-plus tackles in nine games this season. He ranks seventh in the league in total tackles this season (129) going into a Week 16 matchup at New Orleans.
