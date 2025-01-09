Sherwood finished the 2024 season with 2.0 sacks among his 158 tackles (98 solo), as well as three passes defensed.

After playing primarily as a backup for three years, Sherwood stepped up in his fourth NFL campaign as fellow middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) was limited to only four appearances. Sherwood led the NFL in solo tackles, enjoying a well-timed breakout as the 2021 fifth-round draft pick gets ready to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Given Mosley's advanced age and injury troubles, the Jets will likely be interested in re-signing Sherwood.