Sherwood logged 13 tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during the Jets' 13-11 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Sherwood led both teams in tackles Sunday, and his performance marked the fourth time this season that he has tallied double-digit stops. The 2021 fifth-rounder is up to 60 tackles (23 solo) and two pass defenses through six regular-season games and is well on track to record 100-plus tackles for a second consecutive year.