Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Double-digit tackling effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood recorded 15 tackles (six solo) and two pass breakups in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Sherwood produced his seventh double-digit tackling performance of the season, as he has now accumulated 121 tackles (53 solo), eight pass breakups and 1.0 sacks through 13 games. The Jets continue to struggle overall this season, but Sherwood will continue to have remarkable upside during the fantasy playoffs.
