Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Eight takedowns in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood recorded eight total tackles (four solo) in Thursday night's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.
Sherwood finished tied for the team lead in takedowns with fellow linebacker Quincy Williams and cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, reaching at least eight tackles for the sixth time this season. The linebacker has now compiled 89 total tackles (43 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed over 10 games this year.
