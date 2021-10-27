site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Oct 26, 2021
Jets placed Sherwood (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday.
No surprise here, as Sherwood was diagnosed with a torn Achilles after exiting Sunday's loss to the Patriots. He made five appearances this season for the Jets and recorded 14 tackles (eight solo) in the process.
