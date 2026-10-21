Sherwood recorded 11 tackles (six solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 26-19 loss at New England.

Sherwood made a huge hustle play on a third down early in the fourth quarter, punching the ball out of the arms of DeMario Douglas after chasing him down 39 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. He also recovered a fumble in the third quarter, and both turnovers set up Jets field goals. He profiles as a solid IDP option in many formats heading into a Week 7 tilt versus the Dolphins.