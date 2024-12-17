Sherwood recorded nine tackles (six solo) during the Jets' win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Sherwood continues to produce for the Jets as he once again led the team in tackles and has now racked up a combined 27 stops (19 solo) in the past two games. His 134 tackles (84 solo) are now tied with Zack Baun for the third most in the league.
