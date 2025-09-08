Sherwood recorded six total tackles (three solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Sherwood tied for the team lead in total tackles Sunday, matching Quincy Williams and Tony Adams with six stops. He played 100-percent of the team's defensive snaps after inking a three-year, $45 million deal to remain with the Jets in March. Coming off a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 158 total tackles through 17 games, Sherwood's tackle output is expected to increase as the Jets take on the Bills in Week 2.