Sherwood recorded 17 total tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Sherwood's 17-tackle effort in Sunday's loss made him the NFL's fourth-leading tackler, having now recorded 97 total stops through the Jets' first 10 games this season. The Auburn product has already blown away his previous season high of 46 total tackles, and he's expected to remain one of the Jets' defensive bright spots as the season progresses.