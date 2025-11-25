default-cbs-image
Sherwood recorded 13 tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.

This marked Sherwood's third game with 13 tackles this season, marking his best of the campaign. Only three solo stops with no peripheral stats detracted from the fantasy performance a bit, but he's still a very strong source of tackles, having already accrued 102 in 11 games.

