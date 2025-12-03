Sherwood posted four tackles (one solo) and a pass defense during the Jets' 27-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

It was a somewhat disappointing performance from a fantasy perspective for Sherwood, who finished Sunday's game with a season-low four tackles despite playing every single defensive snap. He has logged double-digit tackles in six of 12 regular-season games, though he's reached that mark only once over his last five outings. Sherwood was in early contention for the title as the league's combined tackles leader, but he now sits tied with Nate Landman and Carson Schwesinger for the eighth most stops in the NFL at 106.