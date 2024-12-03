Sherwood recorded four solo tackles in Sunday's 26-21 loss to Seattle.
Sherwood was limited to just four tackles against the Seahawks, his lowest total since Week 1 in San Francisco. With C.J. Mosley (neck) on the cusp of returning to the field, Sherwood will likely operate in a less significant role in the near future.
