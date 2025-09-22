Sherwood finished with 11 tackles (five solo) Sunday in a loss to Tampa Bay.

Sherwood led New York in tackles and racked up double-digit stops for the second straight week. He had a relatively quiet Week 1 with six tackles but has combined for 24 stops over his subsequent two contests. Sherwood is a rock solid IDP asset given his high floor, especially after breaking through with a career-high 158 tackles last season.