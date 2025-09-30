Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Records double-digit stops again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood tallied 10 tackles (one solo) and a defensed pass Monday in a loss to the Dolphins.
Sherwood paced New York in tackles while reaching double digits in that category for the third straight week. The veteran linebacker is tied for fifth in the NFL with 40 tackles through four games.
