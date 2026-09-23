Sherwood posted six tackles (three solo) and a pass defense during the Jets' 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Sherwood was working through a minor knee issue during Week 2 prep, but he managed to play every single defensive snap during Sunday's OT loss and finished tied with Dane Belton for the most tackles on the Jets. Sherwood is up to 10 total tackles through two games, and he's currently behind pace to reach the 100-tackle mark for a third consecutive year. He'll have his hands full in the Jets' Week 3 road tilt against the Lions on Sept. 27.