Sherwood recorded 154 tackles (71 solo), including 2.0 sacks, as well as eight passes defensed while playing all 17 games in 2025.

Sherwood posted similar numbers to his 158-tackle campaign in 2024, leading the Jets in tackles for the second consecutive season. Having signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March, Sherwood's poised to reprise his role as the team's top middle linebacker for his age-26 season in 2026.