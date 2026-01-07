Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Second straight 150-tackle season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood recorded 154 tackles (71 solo), including 2.0 sacks, as well as eight passes defensed while playing all 17 games in 2025.
Sherwood posted similar numbers to his 158-tackle campaign in 2024, leading the Jets in tackles for the second consecutive season. Having signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March, Sherwood's poised to reprise his role as the team's top middle linebacker for his age-26 season in 2026.
More News
-
Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Seven tackles in blowout loss•
-
Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Very productive again Sunday•
-
Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Another nice day in loss•
-
Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Double-digit tackling effort•
-
Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Minimal production in Week 13 win•
-
Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Matches season high in tackles•