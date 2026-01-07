default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sherwood recorded 154 tackles (71 solo), including 2.0 sacks, as well as eight passes defensed while playing all 17 games in 2025.

Sherwood posted similar numbers to his 158-tackle campaign in 2024, leading the Jets in tackles for the second consecutive season. Having signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March, Sherwood's poised to reprise his role as the team's top middle linebacker for his age-26 season in 2026.

More News