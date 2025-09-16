Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Secures 13 stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood registered 13 tackles, including two for loss, in a Week 2 defeat against Buffalo on Sunday.
After posting six stops in Week 1, Sherwood more than doubled that amount against the Bills. The talented linebacker paced New York in tackles, with two of his stops coming in the backfield. Sherwood exploded for a career-high 158 tackles last year and is off to a strong start to the 2025 campaign.
