Jets' Jamien Sherwood: Seven stops in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sherwood recorded seven total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys.
Sherwood led the team in takedowns in Week 5, reaching at least seven tackles for the fourth week in a row. The linebacker has now compiled 47 total tackles (20 solo) and a pass defensed over five games this season.
