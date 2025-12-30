Sherwood recorded seven tackles (three solo) in the Jets' 42-10 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Sherwood played all 66 defensive snaps against New England, and fifth-year linebacker now has 147 tackles (68 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and a career-high eight pass breakups across 16 games (15 starts) this season. Sherwood needs 12 tackles in Week 18 against Buffalo to set a new single-season career-high after he recorded 158 tackles last season.