Sherwood recorded six total tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 27-20 win over Cleveland.

Sherwood failed to reach double-digit stops for the second straight game after having reached at least 10 tackles in five of six contests between Week 2 and Week 7. The linebacker still finished fourth on the team in takedowns in Week 10. Sherwood is now up to 81 total tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed over nine games this season.