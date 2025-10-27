Sherwood logged five tackles (two solo) and one pass defense during the Jets' 39-38 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Sherwood played every single defensive snap through the first seven games of the regular season, but he saw just 41 of 59 defensive snaps (69.5 percent) during Sunday's comeback win. The reason for his dip in playing time isn't clear, but it should be worth monitoring as the Jets head into their Week 9 bye. Sherwood is up to 75 total tackles across eight regular-season games, which is tied with Tennessee's Cedric Gray for second most in the NFL behind Miami's Jordyn Brooks (85).