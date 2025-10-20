Sherwood registered 10 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers.

Sherwood led the Jets in tackles Sunday, and he recorded his first sack of the season early in the fourth quarter, when he took down Andy Dalton for a nine-yard loss that forced the Panthers to punt on the next play. Sherwood has played every single defensive snap through the first seven games of the regular season, and his 70 combined tackles is third most in the NFL behind Jordyn Brooks (75) and Bobby Wagner (73).