Sherwood tallied 11 tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Saints.

Sherwood tied for the Jets lead in stops and reached double digits in that category for the third time in the past five weeks. He also picked up his second sack of the season when he brought down Tyler Shough for a 10-yard loss on the first play of the second quarter. Sherwood ranks seventh in the NFL with 140 tackles this season, and he's within reach of the career-high 158 stops he posted last year.