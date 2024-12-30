The Jets claimed Davis off waivers Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis, a 2021 first-round pick from Kentucky, was claimed off waivers Monday after being dropped by the Vikings following their Week 16 win over the Seahawks. He's appeared in nine games for the Commanders and Vikings this season, recording 18 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, over just 106 defensive snaps. Now that Davis has linked up with Gang Green, he's expected to serve as a depth piece in the team's linebacker room for the Week 18 matchup against the Dolphins.