Crowder (calf) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
With Crowder active, Denzel Mims (personal) back in action and Breshad Perriman also on hand, the Jets will at least have their top three wide receivers available Sunday, as the 0-13 team looks for its first win of the season. While playing at less than 100 percent in last week's loss to the Seahawks, Crowder's production dipped, as he finished with just two catches (on four targets) for a season-low seven yards. He'll look to rebound after logging back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday, but the fact that Crowder is the only player on his team with a Week 15 injury designation is an indication that he's still working through his calf issues.